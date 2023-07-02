There are only a few Bruce Willis movies that Rotten Tomatoes considers fresh

Let’s start with Bruce Willis’ most famous role — his legacy character, John McClane. The critics agree that the “Die Hard franchise” overall is Fresh. Three of the five films in Willis’ iconic series made the cut, while one barely missed the mark, and the fifth … well, the fifth fell far short. The round-up by Rotten TomatoesThis is where the landed.

Willis was put on the world map by “Die Hard”, a movie that changed action movies forever. Willis didn’t look like a hulking martial artist or action hero like Chuck Norris Steven Seagal Jean-Claude Van Damme or Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was an everyman and both critics and the public responded positively to him. He received his highest critic score ever of 94% for the first movie. In 1990, the sequel to “Die Hard 2: Die Harder” was released with a critic score of 70%. After that, the film “Live Free or Die Hard,” which was released in 2007, received an 82%.

This is a travesty. “Die Hard with a Venom” only scored 58%. The 1995 action flick “Simon vs. Jesus” with bitter New Yorker Jesus, played by Samuel L. Jackson (Jeremy Irons), was the funniest of the year. (“Heat” or “Desperado could certainly give it a good run). A Good Day to Die Hard, released in 2013, received a dismal 15%. This effectively killed the franchise.