There are no leads or suspects in the LSU Senior Murder, says a heartbroken dad

A father who lost his daughter to murder is asking for help in finding her killer. Allie Rice (21), was shot through her windshield multiple times while stopping at a railroad crossing to return home to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

A marketing major at Louisiana State University was out with her friends on a night out. The bullets struck while she was still eating fries.

“She was brilliant. She had such an amazing future in front of her,” Allie’s father, Paul Rice, told Inside Edition.

Paul believes his daughter was wrong at the wrong time.

“She had no enemies. She wasn’t dating anybody. She was just out with her friends that night,”Paul said.

Allie Rice always had a smile on her faces. She shared videos of herself dancing with her father, and they were very close.

The police are baffled as to the motive and suspects in the slaying. The location where Rice was shot doesn’t have any surveillance cameras, which could have helped with the investigation.

“At this point, there’s really not any leads,”Paul Rice.