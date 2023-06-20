There are many reasons why you may want to avoid the downward facing dog in yoga

It is not recommended to put weight on the wrists when doing downward dog if your injury has been sustained. You can stretch your downward dog with a chair, or even a wall. Place your hands either on the chair’s seat or drape them over the chair back. If your feet are parallel to the ground and you press your upper body into the wall, the wall allows for a slight stretch of the wrists. To reduce strain, you can place a towel rolled up under your wrists.

People with less upper-body conditioning can practice downward dog by leaning against a wall. By placing blocks beneath your hands, you can start to work on the upper body. It will shift some weight away from your shoulders and arms, and towards your lower body. Try placing blocks beneath your heels in order to relieve any strain on your calves and heels. You can also shorten the distance between feet and hands if you are experiencing pain in these areas. If you have shoulder pain, try this: YogaJala It is recommended that you turn your hand slightly outwards so that your index finger points toward the corners on your mat.