There are many interesting and cool facts about the show.

Jason Alexander nearly left the show when he was not included in an episode.



Jason Alexander, who played George in the play, stated that he enjoyed a successful career as a theater actor in New York. “Seinfeld”He started and he hoped he would continue doing it for the rest of his life.

Alexander shared with Access Hollywood that George was not included in a third season episode. In 2017, Alexander said that David had met him. It appears that the threat of leaving is realThe show if this happens to him again.

“If you do that again, do it permanently,”Alexander stated that he had spoken to David. “If you don’t need me to be here every week … I’d just as soon go back home.”