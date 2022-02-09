THEN AND NOW: Best Actress Oscar Winners

Lange currently holds a Golden Globe nominations record.





Jessica Lange on March 2, 2020.



Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images







Lange, 72, is best known now for her TV work, specifically, for her collaborations with Ryan Murphy.

She’s been nominated for seven Golden Globes in the best actress in a miniseries or motion picture – television category, which is the most ever nominations for the category. She won one for “A Streetcar Named Desire” in 1995. She also won best supporting actress – series, miniseries or motion picture made for television in 2011 for the first season of “American Horror Story.”

She won the Emmy for that season as well, and received four more Emmy nominations for various seasons of “American Horror Story” and for “Feud: Bette and Joan,” playing Joan Crawford.