Theft of garage door opener from car, ransacking home

Blake Brown and Tina Brown were faced with the nightmare of every homeowner after they returned from their vacation. Utah Home was broken into while they were on vacation.

This robbery is even more shocking because of how the burglar gained access to your home.

The suspect, according to authorities, allegedly entered the Browns car in an airport parking lot, obtained the home address from the registration plate, then went straight into their house after stealing their garage opener.

Blake recalls that they first became concerned about something being wrong moments before arriving home.

My wife asks me, “Where is the garage door opener?” Just down the road from our home. Blake tells. We looked up and saw our home with the lights all on, our hearts sank.

Soon, the Browns learned they’d been robbed. They lost goods and property worth approximately $20,000

Tina: “It was the worst thing ever, having our two children with us at night and the fact that it happened in the dark.”

He also stole the second vehicle of the Browns family, but he made a critical error that may have saved the Browns.

After the Brown’s house was ransacked and robbed, surveillance footage emerged. Catching a ManNow considered a suspected in the case, Blake was seen wandering around the airport wearing shoes stolen from his home.

Salt Lake City Police now investigating Blake tracked down the suspect’s car with his cellphone. Blake discovered the car abandoned by the side of the highway after the suspect left the scene. Digital was not told if the police were searching for this man.

Here’s what I mean Fourth of July WeekendIt is advisable to make sure that garage door openers are locked up when you travel for a short time.