The YouTuber, MrBeast, shares a fitness update on his journey to “Yoked”.

MrBeast is sharing updates on his latest fitness journey.

Social media superstar, real name: Jimmy Donaldson, recently shared insight into his workout routines, posting before-and-after shirtless images of his gym transformation.

MrBeast Tweet this The 29th of June. “I’ve still got a way to go before I can be yoked, but so far I am happy with the progress that I have made.”

Fans congratulated the 25-year old, saying, "This inspires me to be in better shape. Thanks for your encouragement." The 25-year-old received support from fans in the comments, including one user who wrote: "This is inspiring AF makes me want to get into better shape thank you for this push man and congrats." MrBeast sent back a heart emoji.

Then, when another user said his progress was great but that "his pecs needed work," MrBeast reacted. "Now we get big." We are now going to get huge.

In addition to grinding on his fitness journey, MrBeast—who boasts more than 163 million YouTube subscribers—pours his time into creating content for his social media pages.