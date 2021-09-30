The Worst Series Regular, According To AHS Fans

While Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman have garnered enough resentment among fans to earn them an honorable mention, this popular Reddit thread leans hard into the unpopularity of Emma Roberts. There are five comments, with 91 upvotes, that agree Roberts would not be missed if one member of the cast were never seen again. Roberts’s history with the show shows that they have already achieved their goals. She hasn’t landed a starring role on “American Horror Story” since 2019. This seems to coincide with her split from “AHS” co-star Evan Peters after a long, tumultuous, and at times, physically abusive relationship, as reports have alleged.

Roberts has drawn two types of dislike from fans. Redditor u/Ok_Band7724 argued that “she’s just not that good of an actress and most of her characters are the same and overrated.” Fellow commenter u/kingfan88, meanwhile, took issue with who she is as a person. “My opinion of her quickly changed after I found out how she was in real life,” They likely wrote about Peters’ purported abuse or her reputation for being rude to crew members. (Former co-star Gabourey Sidibe, however, debunked the latter rumor in her memoir, per Vulture.)

It seems as though Roberts’ supposedly accurate portrayal of her mean-girl characters, as well as the negative rumors she has dealt with through the years, have earned her the “Worst Series Regular” award from the show’s fans.