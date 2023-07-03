The Witcher’s third season is marked by the influence of three plot twists from seasons past.

After a whopping 18 months away from our screens, The Witcher is finally back for its long-awaited third season but there are several questions still lingering from season 2 that are shaping the latest chapter in Geralt’s story – namely how Yennefer got her powers back, who killed Francesca’s elven baby and who the infamous White Flame is.

Season 3 of The Witcher wastes no time in delving into the action as the Netflix show’s heroes find themselves being pursued across the Continent and as their adventure progresses, a number of key plot points are raised that fans of the series may have forgotten about given the lengthy break between chapters — *WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Witcher*

How did Yennefer regain her powers?

Yennefer regained her power in the Season 2 finale, after trying to sacrifice herself for Ciri.

Yennefer was unable to perform magic for most of the second season after she used fire magic in the Battle of Sodden.

To regain her magic the sorceress struck a deal to exchange Ciri with Voleth meir (the Deathless Mother) in return for her returning powers. Voleth Meir, the Deathless Mother, possessed Ciri, then Yennefer, to transport herself into a different world, so she could join forces and fight with Wild Hunt.

Yennefer, upon returning to Kaer Morhen discovered that she had regained her abilities after she willingly sacrificed herself for Ciri.

Who killed Francesca’s elven baby?

White Flame, leader of Nilgaard ordered the death of the baby elven.

Another notable plot point in season 2 is the birth of Francesca’s baby, the first true elf to be born in years.

After centuries of hardship, the elves view the child’s birth as the beginning of better times. According to a prophetic prophecy of Ithlinne, the birth of an elf with elder blood will bring about the end of all life except for elves.

Prior to the baby’s birth, the elves had been given refuge by Nilfgaard and agreed to side with them in the ongoing conflict. The arrival of their child caused them to question Nilfgaard’s faith.

As a result, the White Flame ordered for the baby to be killed in order to secure the loyalty of the elves, although Cahir and Fringilla ensured that Redania took the blame for the child’s death which resulted in Francesca brutally killing countless human babies as revenge.

What is the White Flame?

The White Flame is a moniker given to Emperor Emhyr var Emreis, the ruler of the Nilfgaardian empire and Ciri’s birth father.

Earlier in his life, Emhyr had to flee Nilfgaard after its throne was claimed by a usurper which eventually led him to meet Pavetta of Cintra, Ciri’s mother.

Emhyr, who had taken the name Duny was cursed by his parents to look like a hedgehog. This curse broke when Emhyr and Pavetta got married.

However, Ciri’s parents disappeared during her childhood and were believed to have died while travelling at sea.

As the Season 2 finale revealed however, Duny survived. In the following years, he has reclaimed the Nilfgaardian crown as Emhyr Var Emreis.

Emhyr earned his White Flame nickname after using the gravestones of his political enemies to pave his ballroom floor which gave rise to the expression, “The White Flame dancing on the barrows of his enemies.”

The Witcher Season 3 is now available on Netflix On Thursday, June 29th, 2023. Volume 2, on the other hand, will be published on July 27th.

