The Witcher Season 3 Monsters: From Jackapace to Flesh Monster

Geralt and Rivia have a lot more to do in season 3 of The Witcher.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Witcher season 3* — As a professional monster hunter, Henry Cavill’s Geralt is no stranger to facing off against all manner of beasties but season 3 of the Netflix series sees The Witcher contend with some of the most fearsome creatures he’s ever crossed paths with.

Jackapace| Jackapace

The Witcher’s first season episode features the jackapace. A creature that is different from anything Witcher fans have ever seen, it seems to be an entirely new creation.

Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri encounter the beast while attending a celebration after Rience tempts it to attack.

Jackapaces resemble a large woodlouse covered in armor plates. For greater speed, the monster will curl up and roll around.

It’s a strange sight but it certainly makes for an unsettling creature.

Episode 2 | Flesh Monster

Episode 2 features the most disturbing monster we’ve come across in all three seasons of The Witcher.

The Flesh Monster, as it’s being called, is made up of a mess of human body parts after at least three – perhaps more – young sorceresses from Aretuza were taken prisoner and experimented on.

Geralt finds the monster while investigating an underground cave beneath a castle, where Rience was hiding. However, the magic that is being used there is way beyond Geralt’s skill level.

On the wall, the heads of three sorceresses are affixed. It appears that their minds are linked to a mass of writhing arms and legs. Geralt strikes the Flesh Monster with a series of attacks, and one by one the disembodied heads die.

Wyvern and the Wild Hunt – Episode 3.| Wyvern and the Wild Hunt

The third episode of season 3 sees Ciri encounter a marketplace showman who is attempting to masquerade a young wyvern as a basilisk – a creature we saw briefly in the season 2 finale.

The Witcher’s world is filled with lizard-like creatures called Wyverns. They are sometimes mistaken for Dragons. Wyverns are lizard-like creatures that can be mistaken for dragons in The Witcher’s world.

The scene is a reference to both The Witcher books – where Ciri has a similar encounter- and a minor quest that players will experience in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt video game where Geralt happens upon a showman trying to pass off a young wyvern as a basilisk.

Episode 3’s final scene also features a brief encounter with the Wild Hunt, a group of spectral knights that TV fans will also have seen briefly in the season 2 finale.

The Wild Hunt, led by Eredin and a group of elves from another planet, were sent to take slaves. However, they now have Ciri in their sights due to Ciri’s older bloodline and her magical abilities.

The Wild Hunt is often seen as an omen for war. It travels in the form of a ghostly projector, but can also take on a corporeal appearance and stalk their prey from the ground.

The Wild Hunt is one of The Witcher’s biggest villains. We can expect them to cause a lot of problems as the series progresses.

Episode 4 | Aeschna

The Witcher Season 3 Episode 4 features a fierce encounter with an aquatic creature called aeschna.

The existence of Aeschnae was long debated by scholars in The Witcher’s world. They were rare at first, but began to flourish in the Pontar Delta. The creatures became large enough to grab people and animals from passing ships.

Geralt and Ciri bargain their way on a ferry during season 3, promising to protect the vessel if one of the monsters attacked.

Aeschnae are similar to praying mantises in the books. However, the TV version looks more like a mutated and large newt.

The Witcher Season 3 is now available on Netflix Volume 2 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 27, 2023.

MORE TV STORIES