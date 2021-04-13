The Witcher Season 2: Release Date – Shooting Has Been Done

Described as the most accurately executed and elegant adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s best work.

After a great deal of chaos and catastrophe that was a significant part of the first season, the fans have been yearning for the second one.

Release and Related Details:

However, fate hasn’t been so much on the fans’ side, with the series being postponed to early 2022 instead of being released in 2021, as it was initially planned to. The making got wrapped up in late 2020, but the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Plot Theories:

The ravenous finale of season 1 left all of us spellbound with its cliffhangers. However, the reconciliation of Geralt and Ciri, however, the plot twists and Ciri inquiries of Yennefer, whom she has not met in real life.

Season 2 may be unveiling more about this father-daughter duo. After the unfortunate demise of mages, Tissaia de Vries and Nilfgaard being an exception. Geralt’s long pangs for a reunion may happen in season 2. Fans are also anticipating Yennefer to teach her daughter, Ciri actual magic, herself

The ‘big Cast’:

The cast for season 2 shall comprise Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allen shall be playing Princess Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

Along with the new faces comprising Agnes Bjorn playing Vereena, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Thue Posted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson playing Francesa, Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish, Ba’lian as Kevin Doyle, Simon Callow as Codringher and Chris Fulton as Rience shall be seen.

Upon the demise of Queen Calanthe, King Eist Tuirseach, Mou sesack, and Princess Renfri in the first season, we won’t be seeing them in the second one. However, there is a possibility of their flashback sequences.