The Witcher Renewed for Season 3, Trailer and Spinoffs Dropped

“The Witcher” franchise took over the last stretch of Saturday’s Netflix promotional marathon “Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event,” and fans were met with a ton of updates about the adventures of Geralt and his Witcher brethren.

Among the announcements, the main “Witcher” series has been renewed for a third season, ahead of the launch of Season 2 later this year.

Then, two new clips from Season 2 were shared:





From there, Netflix dropped the first behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming prequel series, “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” which will follow the creation of the first Witcher prototype, as well as trace the events leading up to the “Conjunction of the Spheres:”

The streamer then announced its plans to fully develop the Witcherverse, announcing a second anime feature following this summer’s “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” as well as a new kids and families series. Netflix also dropped a new trailer for Seasons 1 and 2, with some brand new footage of the upcoming sophomore outing.

“Witcher” star Henry Cavill previously spoke with Variety about what attracted him to the material.

“I’m a big fan of fantasy,” he said. “I love the genre. My dad was reading it to me before I could read. This is just slightly different from your average fantasy genre. There’s something a bit more grim about it, and I’ve been told that’s the Polish way. So there’s a heavy Polish influence. There’s just a harder edge, which I found kind of fascinating. In the same way that in ‘Game of Thrones,’ you didn’t know who was going to die, in ‘The Witcher,’ you can’t anticipate what’s going to happen, because it is quite a grim world.”

“Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event” also included first looks and announcements from other Netflix series like “Stranger Things,” “Umbrella Academy” and “Cowboy Bebop.”