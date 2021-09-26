‘The Witcher’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix, Expands With Anime Film, Family Series

Netflix has handed an early renewal to the widely popular series The Witcher, greenlighting Season 3 months before Season 2 drops in December.

The streamer unveiled a slew of The Witcher news at its virtual fan event Tudum on Saturday. The Witcher, which was one of Netflix’s most popular shows of 2019, stars Henry Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Set to debut on December 17, The Witcher Season 2 will follow Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia who, convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died at the gruesome Battle of Sodden, seeks to bring Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, Geralt must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The Witcher is and executive produced by Schmidt Hissrich. Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko also executive produce.

In addition to unveiling the series’ Season 3 renewal, Netflx’s Tudum shared clips for The Witcher Season 2. Watch them below.





Additionally, Netflix will dive even deeper into world of The Witcher, expanding the franchise with a kids and family series and a second anime feature film.

The upcoming anime film, which remains untitled, is the second anime film in the The Witcher franchise at Netflix. Earlier this year, Netflix dropped The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf, which followed the exploits of Geralt’s mentor and predecessor Vessemir.

The Witcher goodness continued at Tudum as the creative team of The Witcher: Blood Origin also brought behind-the-scenes footage to the virtual event.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher: Blood Origin will chart the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

The series stars Laurence O’Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh,Sophia Brown, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran. Jacob Collins Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murry and Zach Wyatt also round out the cast.

Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O’Toole are executive producers. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.

See the BTS footage below.