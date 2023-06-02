The winery court battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie heats up

You can also find out more about the following: actor further accuses Jolie of changing her mind about selling her stake to him following a temporary ruling in his favor in their custody battle. In late May 2021, about four months before the announcement, a retired judge hired to arbitrate the case had granted Pitt joint custody of the former couple’s children.

The Eternalsactress—who sharesMaddoxNow 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, ShilohTwins ages 17 and 18 Knox The following are some examples of how to get started: Vivienne, 14, with her ex—later took legal action and a California appeals court agreed with her that the judge who made the ruling should be disqualified from the case because he didn’t disclose business relationships with Pitt’s lawyers sufficiently. The custody dispute is still ongoing.

The actor says in his amended lawsuit that, “despite years of assurances and her contractual commitments, she was no longer interested in selling to Pitt” – notwithstanding the court’s adverse ruling on custody.

Jolie has not responded to Pitt’s latest filing but had alleged in 2022 court documents that she was not obliged to sell her stake to her ex. E! News reached out to the attorney of this woman for comment but hasn’t heard anything back.