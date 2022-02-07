The Who announce new tour, returning to Ohio 43 years after tragedy

For the first time since the 1979 concert disaster, which left 11 people dead after a crowd surge, The Who are returning to Ohio.

The British rock band announced their new tour “The Who Hits Back” on Twitter Monday, sharing the concerts will kick off April 22 in Florida. The Who will be making stops at cities across the country from Philadelphia to Dallas and will also perform at Ohio’s TQL Stadium on May 15.

“The Who announce a brand new tour for 2022 . . . THE WHO HITS BACK! Our North American trek will be another rock n’ roll knockout, kicking off 22 April and running through to May 29 The fall leg starts October 2, 2022 and ends November 5,” the band wrote on Twitter.

The Who had previously scheduled a show at the Cincinnati-area BB&T arena at Northern Kentucky University in 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year will mark 43 years since the concert tragedy, where 11 teens and young adults were killed and others were injured after a concert stampede at Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati.

More:Remembering The Who concert tragedy

In 2019, The Who co-founder Roger Daltrey visited Cincinnati’s Finneytown High School to tour memorials dedicated to three teens from the school: Stephan Preston, Jackie Eckerle and Karen Morrison.

The P.E.M. Memorial Scholarship Fund founded by Fred Wittenbaum and friends features the first letters of the victims’ last names, and are given annually to Finneytown High seniors who are pursuing higher education in the arts, including music.

Astroworld tragedy recalls previous fatal concert:‘Our hearts are broken for those families’ in Houston, says friend of The Who concert victims

In addition to their return concert at TQL Stadium, The Who will also make a donation to the P.E.M Memorial, according to a release.

How to get tickets to The Who

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time via SeatGeek.

American Express Card members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

The Who’s fan club presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time and will run through Thursday at 10 p.m.

More:Roger Daltrey ‘fine’ after throat surgery, talks The Who’s new album, healing concert