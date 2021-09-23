The White House will announce new limits on HFCs. This powerful driver of climate changes is being announced.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has finalized a rule to phase down the use of a powerful planet-warming chemical used in air-conditioners and refrigerators, its latest effort to put climate change at the center of its agenda ahead of a pivotal United Nations summit.
According to an expected regulation, the Environmental Protection Agency will cut the use hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs by 85 percent over 15 years. The White House will also announce the creation of a task force to combat illegal imports and production of this harmful compound.
HFCs were used to replace ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons in the 1980s but have turned out to be a significant driver of global warming. They are a tiny percentage of greenhouse gasses and only last for a brief time. However, they have a thousandx the heat-trapping potential carbon dioxide, the most common climate pollutant.
A fact sheet released by the White House called the set of policies “one of the most consequential climate actions taken by the federal government” and said it would cut the equivalent of three years worth of climate pollution from the electricity sector. Experts said the rule would go a long way in helping the United States make good on a pledge that President Biden made to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.
This move follows a pact between America and Europe to eliminate a third global methane emissions by 2030. Mexico, Indonesia, and Iraq are among the 15 countries that emit methane most frequently. Biden’s administration is poised to propose new regulations regarding the oil-and-gas sector, which is the biggest industrial source of methane.
The Biden administration will be under greater pressure to deliver as nations prepare to meet in Glasgow for the global climate talks. This is especially important considering that broad U.S. climate legislation has uncertain future prospects in Congress.
Gina McCarthy, the White House climate change adviser, said in a statement that reducing HFCs was “needed to meet the moment” on global warming. She called the policies “a win for climate and a win for American manufacturing.”
Environmental groups and the business community have championed phasing out HFCs and supported a 2016 accord signed in Kigali, Rwanda, in the last days of the Obama administration, as well as related bipartisan legislation passed by Congress in December. A number of industry leaders claimed that they were informed by the White House about Mr. Biden’s intention to send the Kigali agreement soon to the Senate.
Stephen R. Yurek is president and C.E.O. The president and C.E.O. of the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute, an association representing trade associations, stated that it was important to adopt the Kigali agreement, even though the United States was already making progress towards implementing it.
“It’s about reputation and credibility,” He stated that. He said that formalizing your participation in the larger global effort was a good idea. “good for the environment, good for the economy and good for trade.”