The White House will announce new limits on HFCs. This powerful driver of climate changes is being announced.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has finalized a rule to phase down the use of a powerful planet-warming chemical used in air-conditioners and refrigerators, its latest effort to put climate change at the center of its agenda ahead of a pivotal United Nations summit.

According to an expected regulation, the Environmental Protection Agency will cut the use hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs by 85 percent over 15 years. The White House will also announce the creation of a task force to combat illegal imports and production of this harmful compound.

HFCs were used to replace ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons in the 1980s but have turned out to be a significant driver of global warming. They are a tiny percentage of greenhouse gasses and only last for a brief time. However, they have a thousandx the heat-trapping potential carbon dioxide, the most common climate pollutant.

A fact sheet released by the White House called the set of policies “one of the most consequential climate actions taken by the federal government” and said it would cut the equivalent of three years worth of climate pollution from the electricity sector. Experts said the rule would go a long way in helping the United States make good on a pledge that President Biden made to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.