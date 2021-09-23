The ‘White Collar,’ and ‘Sex & The City’ Star Willie Garson Dead At 57

Sad news for White Collar and Sex and the City fans as Willie Garson has been confirmed dead at 57. According to a report by TMZ, Bosch star Titus Welliver broke the news of the actor’s passing.

The actor penned in his heartbreaking post: “There are no words. I love you, dear brother. We are fewer.” Titus attached a picture of Willie Garson to the saddening post.

Willie Garson Dead: Cause Of Death?

The White Collar actor’s death comes as a shock to his fans as he was just 57 years old at his passing. Those close to the actor told TMZ he was battling cancer. Many assume that his fight against cancer caused his death. Willie Garson’s official cause of death, however, has yet to be revealed.

The Actor Had A Huge Following

Willie Garson is best known for his roles in SATC and White Collar. He only appeared in 27 episodes across the six years of the SATC, but he was a fan favorite. Garson, however, was a core cast member playing the role of Mozzie in the USA hit series White Collar that ran for six seasons.

WhiteCollar came to a satisfying end with Mozzie being the main character throughout all six seasons. Fans and cast members still hope for a revival of the series. A reboot of the series is unlikely now that Willie Garson has passed away. After all, most fans of White Collar would agree the series wouldn’t be the same without Mozzie.

Willie Garson has over 170 credits in his acting resume. His acting career dates back as far as the 1980s. Some of the more notable credits on his name include Hawaii Five-0, Girl Meets World, Quantum Leap, Big Mouth, Supergirl, and Just Shoot Me!

Rest in peace, Willie Garson. Your fans will miss you greatly.