The Weeknd Teases a Mysterious Collaboration in Avatar Design

Take to TwitterThe Weeknd has posted an unidentified video that features The Weeknd. “Avatar” logo. Clip shows logo sparkling behind water. The video begins with swelling vocals and a heavy, orchestral drum beat. The clip ends with the date. “12.16.22.” The release date is shown “The Way of Water.” Soon after, “Blinding Lights” Artist posted his tease for the official Avatar Twitter Account shared this video shortly after The Weeknd. Soon after, “Avatar: The Way of Water” producer Jon Landau shared a Photo With a caption that says: “As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the ‘Avatar’ family.”

The Weeknd seems to be one of most well-known musicians on the planet (via BillboardThe release of a single is expected to be by ), “Avatar: The Way of Water.” As great as it would be, it’s highly doubtful that Cameron and Landau have tapped The Weeknd for a brief cameo as a Na’vi. Other than that, it’s not likely. “Avatar” The director is known for bringing in pop icons to film his flicks. Celine Dion is famously known for leaving with an award. Oscar 1998: The year for singing “My Heart Will Go On” Cameron’s “Titanic” Leona Lewis and Leona Lewis have previously sang “I See You,” This is the main theme “Avatar.”

The Weeknd would not be the first to collaborate with major brands. Canadian singer snatched an Oscar Nod to sing the “Fifty Shades of Grey” Follow “Earned It.” On his return, he was joined by Kendrick Lasmar “Pray For Me,” This is one of the best-known songs from the “Black Panther” soundtrack. For Season 8, click here. “Game of Thrones,” HBO brought together Travis Scott, SZA and The Weeknd for “Power is Power.”