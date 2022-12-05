The War: How the Molodist International Festival of Kyiv Held On During Its Battle

Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia’s war machine isn’t only taking place in the frozen trenches of its Eastern front. A cultural front is at work far from the frontlines surrounding Kharkiv/Kherson in Kyiv.

On Dec. 1 – officially the first day of winter – in a snow-covered city under clear blue skies, the Molodist International Film Festival opened its 51st edition.

This venerable international festival for shorts and features was founded in 1970 by students. The festival organizers held a three-day, shorter program in Kyiv despite concerns that the event would be cancelled. This was a month after sections were hosted under the auspices of the Hamburg Film Festival.

Andriy Khalpakhchi, long-time art director of the festival, said the event – which usually runs early summer – had been planned to take place in Kyiv in October, but a series of Russian missile attacks on the city that left scores of civilians dead and injured forced organizers to scrap those plans.

“Originally, we were not sure that we would make it in Kyiv at all – but it was a good sign that we were able to organize sections of it in Hamburg, which sent out a positive message to the international film community,” Khalpakhchi speaking to Variety at the festival’s opening.

“We really want to show that the cultural front is open, that culture still exists in Ukraine. It is a message to our international partners that we continue our cultural life.”

Putting on a film festival with an absent international jury (headed by Berlinale executive director, Mariette Rissenbeek), in a country where Russian rocket attacks have destroyed 40% of its electricity-generating capacity, and at a time when frequent blackouts plunge night-time Kyiv into darkness, has been challenging, to say the least. Millions have fled and of those who remain, six million are without regular electricity, heat or water – not to mention those dying daily on the frontlines or through the bombardment of homes and infrastructure.

“We had wanted to do our opening in a metro station, but had to change plans as it was not practical,” Khalpakhchi added that the show with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky was produced by David Letterman, an American TV host. It was not possible to hear any of it without headphones.

It was also difficult to invite international guests.

“We wanted Sean Penn – to whom we are giving an honorary award – to come, but he could not come at this time; he has proved himself a great friend of Ukraine and has finished the film he was making here, and lent his Oscar to the president’s office for the duration of the war,” said Khalpakhchi.

The festival was able to accommodate around four international guests from Germany, Poland and Belgium, even though Penn and the jury were not there.

At Thursday’s opening at Kyiv’s Zhovten Cinema, where Polish-Ukrainian co-production “Tata” The Ukrainian premiere of the film, directed by Anna Maliszewska and starring Erik Lubos, was held. The audience was told to stay there for five to ten minutes until the generators started to work if the lights go out and the siren does not sound.

Films screening at the festival include those from the national program (Kateryna Gornostai’s “Stop-Zemlia” was already announced in Hamburg as the festival’s Grand Prix winner), the festival’s traditional Scandinavian Panorama, an international Festival of Festivals, and – for those willing to stay in the cinema during the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew – a Midnight Screenings program.

Clemens poole, an American director and arts programer based in Kyiv, is the film of Clemens Poole. “Dima, Dmitry, Dmitro – Glory to the Heroes,” She is included in the festival’s program. Her story was: Variety It is essential to maintain morale by creating space for culture life to continue in wartime.

For this week’s festival titles, there will be a number of more screenings.

Oleksandr Hoison, a 21-year-old film student from Kyiv’s National University of Cinema and Arts, whose animated short documentary film “The Analogy of Space” was screening at Molodist, said that although other smaller arts events, including documentary and short film festivals, had taken place since the summer, as one of Ukraine’s oldest international feature festivals, Molodist was an important event for Kyiv’s artistic community.

“It is important for us to send a message to the international community that life goes on,” He stated.

Igor Savychenko, who produced Volodomy Tikhyy’s BBC-acquired documentary on the early days of the war, “One Day in Ukraine,” It was stated that the cinematography and arts have continued almost uninterruptedly in Kyiv as well as other cities like Kharkiv which were heavily shelled, even though the conflict.

“It’s normal life for us. We should not stop going to the cinema, or drinking champagne, or celebrating anything,” Savychenko told Variety.