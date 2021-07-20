The Walking Dead Season 11 Where to Watch Online | Episodes Release Date/Time

Despite a drop in total ratings, showrunner Angela Kang stated on October 5, 2019, at New York Comic-Con that The Walking Dead had been renewed for a second season, ushering us back into the zombie apocalypse for the 11th year.

Sarah Barnett, former head of AMC networks entertainment group and AMC studios, remarked, “The Walking Dead came out of the gate 10 years ago as a genre program with all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama.”

“And now, ten years later, this phenomena is blooming artistically, with reviewers and audiences embracing its reset, headed by the great Angela Kang and driven by one of television’s most consistently excellent groups.”

However, there is some BIG news: Season 11 will be the series’ final season!!.

Who Will Return from the Cast? (possible spoilers)

Those that intend to return are :

Daryl is played by Norman Reedus.

Carol is played by Melissa McBride, and Ezekiel Jeffrey is played by Khary Payton. Negan is played by Dean Morgan.

Christian Serratos is played by Rosita Espinos, and Father Gabriel Stokes is played by Seth Gilliam.

Magna is played by Nadia Hilker, Lydia is played by Cassady McClincy, and Yumiko is played by Eleanor Matsuura.

We also know that Connie is still alive, therefore Lauren Ridloff will appear, as will Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan. At New York Comic Con, Cohan described the news of her return as “totally surreal” (through The Hollywood Reporter).

Mercer, a comic-book character played by Avengers star Michael James Shaw, will also appear in the final season. His position as Commander-in-Chief of the Commonwealth Military is said to ruffle some feathers.

Mercer is intimately involved with (Paola Lazaro as) Princess in the original source material, but it remains to be seen if this will happen in the drama.

When will the eleventh season of The Walking Dead premiere?

Tom Payne, the walking dead, Jesus’ final scene

Season 11 of AMC will consist of 24 episodes.

The first half will be broadcast on AMC on Sunday, August 22 in the United States, and on Disney+’s Star on Monday, August 23 in the United Kingdom.

In 2022, the second part will be released.

A New World Order. The final season begins Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/DedpIN9e9G — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 22, 2021

Where can I find previous seasons of The Walking Dead to watch?

One can watch it on Hotstar in India as all the previous seasons are available on it.

On Friday, July 2, 2021, Disney+ in the United Kingdom will receive all ten prior seasons of The Walking Dead. They can be found in the Star on Disney+ section of the streaming service.

In the United States, you can presently binge-watch all 10 seasons of The Walking Dead on AMC+.

Is there going to be a 12th season of The Walking Dead?

Sadly, The Walking Dead’s historic TV adventure comes to an end with season 11’s last episode.

However, spinoffs and new series centered in the same universe will be produced in the future, including a brand-new spinoff starring two of the most important characters.

However, we don’t want to give anything away by revealing who it is.