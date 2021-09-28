The Voice: Will Ariana Grande’s Block Misfire End Up Working In Her Favor?

Spoiler alert! The following story contains results from The Voice‘s third night of Blind Auditions.

Ariana Grande was out to get John Legend on the third night of The Voice Season 21’s Blind Auditions. As the only coach still holding a Block, rookie coach Grande knew Legend was her biggest competition for the artists she was interested in. Not to mention, he previously had used his Block to keep Grande from having a chance with Joshua Vacanti. But when the time came for her to block Legend from having a chance with Samara Brown, Legend was too fast, and Grande missed out on a stellar artist. The misfire, however, might end up working in Grande’s favor, as it ultimately set her up for an even bigger opportunity later in the show.