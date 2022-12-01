‘The Voice’ Season 22 Top 8 — Here Are the Safe Singers (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article may contain spoilers The Voice Season 22.

The search for America’s next superstar vocalist is underway, courtesy of NBC’s The Voice Season 22. As time starts to dwindle, tough decisions are made as contestants hope to win the public’s vote to battle it out for another week. The coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as well as John Legend and Camila Cabello will be giving feedback during the live show, which could affect the outcome of votes.

Unfortunately, Season 22 is heading towards the grand finale, which means that some of the public’s favorite singers will be knocked out of the competition. That being said, Season 22’s Nov. 28th episode saw the Top 10 perform new songs.