The viral 55p trick to prevent condensation from your house this winter was really surprising me.

Homeowners can be affected by mould and condensation during winter.

Not only can it cause serious health problems, but also can be dangerous. This is an expensive problem to solve.

Credit: tiktok/@sunnyisla

Sunny was one of many people who have sought quick, cheap solutions.

To be a mom, the future mother took TikTok She explained to her how condensation had appeared on her baby’s nursery window. So she tried the 55p Fairy liquid hack, which can either reduce condensation or prevent it altogether.

The clip begins with her saying, “I’m using microfibre fabric and kitchen roll to dry it, then I added Elbow Grease and dried microfibre cloth.

She also adds: “You just need a small amount and you want to smear it all over the window.”

In Second clipSunny can often be seen looking at the results the following morning.

“I tried it out in the nursery window and let’s see if it works…and to my surprise it actually did!”

She continued: “So, the washing up liquid was meant to create a barrier to prevent water sticking to the window.

Although there are ways to decrease or eliminate it completely, this is an inexpensive and easy way to get it done.

“You have to reapply it – I’ll probably do it once or twice a week – but give it a go!”

Since then, the videos have been watched over 200 000 times and received a flood of comments.

“I need to try this it’s so bad in my house,” One was written.

The second is praised: “I also done this last night and window was dry as a bone this morning result.”

The third was also agreed to: “I tried this last night just on my kids room….IT WORKED !!! I’ve just done all windows in house thanks for sharing.”

But another warns: “Surely the condensation will go elsewhere in the walls?”

Others suggested other inexpensive methods to prevent condensation.

“They sell dumidifier bags in pound shop sweetie there so good I used them in winter and in my dryer room,” It was advised.

The second: “Try normal table salt in a bowl.”

The third author wrote: “Shaving foam is the best!”