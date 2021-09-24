The View’s Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro Test Positive for COVID-19

By Brandon Pitt
This moment will likely go down in TV history.

On Friday, Sept. 24, The View was set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris in a rare in-studio appearance. But in the middle of the show, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to step away from the table after their COVID-19 tests came back positive.

“Since this is going to be a major news stories any minute now, what happened is Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID,” Joy Behar revealed after a sudden commercial break. “No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be okay I’m sure because they’re both vaccinated…the vice president is being prepped for her arrival.”

She continued, “Everyone’s getting all cleaned up. She’ll be out here in a second. In the meantime, until she gets out here, maybe the audience would like to participate.”

Members of the audience, who were all wearing masks, proceeded to ask non-related questions to the remaining co-hosts, Behar and Sara Haines, during a live Q&A.

