The View’s Former Co-Host Lisa Ling Recalls Behind-The-Scenes Struggle

Former “View” co-host Lisa Ling stopped by the show on September 17 to celebrate 25 years on the air, and fans had a lot to say about her return.

Some fans were enthusiastic to see her on their screens as one wrote, “#LisaLing always a class act. So nice to see her back on the show for a visit. #TheView” Another fan wanted her back full-time, adding, “I need the beautiful and intelligent #LisaLing back on #theview.” One wrote, “The BEST SHOW! Lisa Ling brought excitement to the conversations! Hire her!” However, not everyone was thrilled to see Ling back at the “Hot Topics” table as one penned, “She tried to hog the conversation. Don’t think the ladies liked that.” Another wrote, “H**l no let Lisa Ling stay gone.#TheView”

Although Ling claims she left “The View” for other opportunities, there are rumors she got fired from the show, according to Ramin Setoodah, author of “Ladies Who Punch: “The Explosive Inside Story of The View.” He told Salon in April 2019, “One of the things I uncovered in my reporting was that Lisa was actually fired from the show. All of us thought Lisa wanted to go on with other reporting. However, the viewers felt that Lisa was not bringing in enough revenue. … There was an increasing need for tension and drama.

Ling appears to be grateful for her time, regardless of the circumstances.