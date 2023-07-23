The View’s Ana Navarro stuns fans as she shows off her much slimmer face in new gym photo after major weight loss

ANA Navarro has stunned fans after showing off her much slimmer face in a new gym photo.

The View host recently underwent a major weight loss.

5 The View host Ana Navarro showed off her slimmer face in new gym selfies on Instagram / ananavarrofl

5 Ana has been posting her slimmer figure on social media lately after her weight loss Credit: Getty Images – Getty

On Saturday, Ana, 51, posted a selfie to her Instagram of herself in the gym.

She stood next to a row of exercise machines with a slight smile on her face.

Her face looked much slimmer than it has in the past, as she has recently lost a substantial amount of weight.

The View host had on a black, low-cut shirt and her hair pulled back.

“It’s like 100 degrees in Miami. Just leaving the house takes work. But I made it to Pilates. Can I guiltlessly go be a couch-potato, now?” Ana captioned the post.

The gym appeared to be pretty empty, as it looked like there was only one person behind her.

‘YOU LOOK AMAZING!’

Fans flocked to the comments to tell her how good she looked.

“She looks amazing!” wrote one fan.

Most read in Entertainment

“You look beautiful without makeup or just a little here. But you were beautiful before you made changes. Love you!” said another.

A third added: “D**n, you look 27. Jealous.”

“You look amazing and you’re inspiring me to start Pilates,” said another.

“You are an inspiration,” commented a follower.

“Looking great, Ana!” said another.

“Skinny B!” said a follower.

BIKINI BABE

Earlier this month, Ana showed off her fit figure when she nearly spilled out of her bathing suit top.

She enjoyed her Fourth of July holiday with her husband and dog.

Ana shared a few pictures to her Instagram the day after the holiday.

The first photo was of Ana, her husband Al Cárdenas, and her dog, Cha Cha.

The View host smiled slightly as she held out her phone to take the picture.

She held Cha Cha in her arms and Al kissed her on the cheek.

“Y’all, @chacha_cardenas has a life-vest but does NOT like the whole getting wet thing,” Ana captioned thepost.

The next photo was of just her.

She nearly spilled out of her multi-colored bathing suit top, which was tied around her neck.

Ana showed off her dramatic weight loss in the tight swimsuit.

The other two photos featured Ana holding a scared Cha Cha and then her dog sitting on a lounge chair next to his life vest.

5 Earlier in July, Ana nearly spilled out of her bathing suit top in a pool selfie /ananavarrofl

5 The View host has been showing off her weight loss on this season of the talk show Credit: ABC