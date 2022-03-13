The View weighs in on Kim Kardashian’s viral comments about working her butt off

Kim Kardashian and her co. did some press before the launch of their new Hulu series. Some of the comments were criticized. Kim specifically made unapologetic remarks about how her family worked hard to get where she is and that women should do the same in business if they want to be successful like her. Critics online argue that the reality star’s “tone deaf”Statements didn’t take into consideration women from the working and poor classes. The panelists are now at The ViewI have provided feedback on the situation.

The discussion was a bit polarized among the group. latest episode. The View’s Whoopi Goldberg – who just returned to the show after a two-week suspension for her own controversial views – reflected on a recurring point that Kim Kardashian got a major head start in life compared to the people she addressed with her comments. Kardashian was supported by her co-host. She said that everyone had decided she would. “be nothing” following her infamous 2007 sex tape and that it turned out to be not but a blanket statement which doesn’t work anymore.

Joy Behar said that the controversial remarks reminded her of Felicity Humphman and Lori Loughlin’s college admissions scandal. It implied that privilege often breeds privilege. Behar pointed out that she was also a privileged person. “poor kid”Who went to a “city school,” but she still saw hard-working women that didn’t exactly fit the reality TV star’s version of success or her privileges. She said:

I’m making the point that a leg up is what you need in this world and not everybody – my mother worked so hard all her life. She was a sewist. This was her occupation until her death. Who could have worked harder? Nobody I know.

Another View co-star, Sunny Hostin, echoed Joy Behar’s sentiments. Kim Kardashian, who comes from a rich family with connections, and has a pretty face, is not qualified to speak on behalf regular people who struggle for their dreams. Hostin concludes that Hostin is right. Keep up with the KardashiansAlum was seen as “very elitist.”

Sara Haines, a season regular, and Stephanie Grisham are not in agreement. Haines offered that the SKIMS founder should’ve prefaced her viral comments with more context but ultimately, was “not wrong”In her original point on work ethic. The original point being that in an age of social media influencing – arguably created by the Kardashians – people think work is “easy”When it isn’t. Grisham, guest commentator, added:

I was raised with one mom. I was home all the time with my single mom. I used to watch Kim Kardashian and feel inspired. So even if she was more privileged than the rest of us, she’s got quite a reach and she is getting that message out. It’s hard to take her seriously in that outfit when she said it, I will say that. She was also integral in prison reform under the previous administration. She was able to free women from prison who were not entitled to be released. I believe she worked hard, and I congratulate her on getting the message out.

This wouldn’t be the first time that folks are divided over Kim Kardashian. Many online celebrities, including Azealia Banks, have defended Kardashian after her divorce from Kanye West. Others, however, would condemn her. Kardashian and her family are often criticised for their unrealistic (and sometimes heightened) beauty standards.

Kim Kardashian stated in the past that she knew that the Internet, and all its people, are to blame for her. “everything” – but that she’s going to keep trucking on regardless. The same is likely to be true regarding this work ethic controversy. The ViewShe is also thought of.