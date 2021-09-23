The View hosts are:

THE View is known as a daytime talk show hosted by women that each offer their own take the day’s biggest headlines.

In 2021, John McCane’s child Meghan left the show. Now, it is back in the news after Whoopi Goldberg signed a four-year contract to stay on the show.

1 The View hosts include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin Credit: Getty

Who are the hosts of The View today?

The View’s co-hosts increased from five to four after McCaine’s departure.

Goldberg joins Joy Behar and Sara Haines as the show’s 25th season continues.

The show will feature a variety of guest hosts, much like Jeopardy! while they decide who McCaine will replace.

Some of the faces viewers will see guest-hosting include:

Cindy McCain

Condoleezza Rice

S.E. Cupp

Eboni K. Williams

Alyssa Farah

Mary Katharine Ham

Cameran Eubanks

