The View co-hosts test COVID positive before Kamala Harris interview

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin and contributor Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID-19 Friday moments before an in-studio interview Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris was scheduled to appear on the talk show Friday as her first appearance on a talk show since she was sworn in as vice-president. However, plans were upended when the two co-hosts were pulled off the stage after testing positive, and Harris appeared virtually as a safety precaution.

Joy Behar, host of Joy Behar, noticed something was amiss and inquired on-air. “Can someone please apprise me of the situation?” she asked at the table with her co-hosts Sara Haines and Hostin and Navarro.

“I need the two of you to step off for a second,” someone off-camera directed Hostin and Navarro. Behar assured viewers that they would be back soon and then began to introduce Harris. But, she was stopped.

“Shall we dance? Let’s do a tap dance,” Behar laughed as she was thinking on her feet.

After a commercial break, Behar informed the audience of her colleagues’ diagnoses. “Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID,” Behar said. “No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably had a breakthrough case, and they’ll be OK I’m sure because they are both vaccinated up that wazoo.”

USA TODAY reached to ABC for comment. The White House spokeswoman, who is not authorized to comment publicly but was aware of the situation and said Harris did not contact Navarro or Hostin before Friday’s program.

To fill time, Behar and her co-host Haines took questions from in-studio audience members in masks, one who asked what she and Haines were thinking in the moment.

“What the heck?” Haines quipped.

“We have an Adrenalin rush,” Behar said. “Because we know that we have to think on our feet.”

Harris was introduced remotely by Behar with just a few minutes remaining in the program.

“Before we go into the pandemic question that I have for you, I just want to say I hope that you’re in a safe spot right now,” Behar said. “We did everything we could to make sure that you were safe because we value you so much.”

“Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they’re fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated,” the vice president said, “and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”

Hostin shared on “The View” in January the toll the pandemic took on her family, revealing that her in-laws died over the holidays.

The parents of her husbands, orthopedic surgeon Emmanuel Hostin, died just days apart.

Fighting back tears, Hostin said Emmanuel “lost his father (Dr. A. Emmanuel) on Dec. 28” at age 83 and “lost his mother (Dr. Maria Jesus) on New Year’s Day” at age 78.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

