The video footage of an airline employee taping the wing of a Spirit aircraft before takeoff is terrifying.

The video of a Spirit Airlines employee taping an entire plane’s wing has shocked viewers.

The shocking deed was caught by a passenger in a clip she uploaded to her TikTok profile.Credit: TikTok / myhoneysmacks
TikToker Myhoneysmacks (@myhoneysmacks), expressed concern over the state of repairs. As filmed Slowly, the employee will roll the silver tape across the yellow wing.

She said, “I’m not even concerned if the tape is for airplanes or anything else.” It’s a shame that tape was needed at all.

The woman was astonished that plane repairs were being done in the presence of passengers.

The woman added: “And it’s not like you can see us, you even do this while we are in the plane.”

After witnessing the incident, she said that Spirit Airlines was no longer her airline of choice.

This is exactly why she said that she would not be flying with Spirit. Southwest, that’s something I can handle. But Spirit, no sir.”

Just before she signed off, she reiterated the same fears.

It’s tape that holds it all together. You don’t need to worry. She concluded, “I will not be booking through you.”

Many people expressed the same anxiety as the uploader of the video in the comments.

“Baby I would’ve ran off the plane!” One person said. One person wrote: “I got my money returned.”

One TikToker created a humorous joke from the eyebrow-raising incident.

“He added another layer for extra protection y’all good,” they teased.

A person mentioned that it is common to use tape in airplanes.

Speed Tape can be used on aircraft to make minor repairs. Southwest Airlines is one of the many airlines that use it.

Commenter: The comments seems to be right.

Another photo was taken recently of what looked like a plane that had been covered with, Duct Tape goes ViralThe fear of flying is increasing among fliers.

The experts have said that it is a cosmetic repair only and should not be feared.

ABC’s fact-checkers CheckMate The photo was explained as “Speed tape” is a term that’s often used for paint damages caused by ultraviolet rays.

“The tape pictured — known as speed tape — is used regularly in the aviation industry and, in this case, was likely applied to cover peeling paint,” they said.

The Spirit passenger probably did not need too worry about the cosmetic changes made to the aircraft.

Spirit Airlines did not respond immediately to The U.S. Sun’s comment request.

