The Untold Truth Of David Burtka
Having earned a reputation as a talented chef and successful caterer, David Burtka found his niche by melding his acting skills with his culinary abilities. In 2016, he hosted “Life’s a Party,” a one-off special for Food Network that documented him putting together “a rooftop birthday bash” for pal James Carpinello, with a guest list that included Carpinello’s wife, “Angel” star Amy Acker, and “Kelly and Ryan” co-host Kelly Ripa.

That TV special not only reflected Burtka’s passion for entertaining, it was also the title of his 2019 cookbook, subtitled “Deliciously Doable Dishes to Make Every Day a Celebration.” Writing the book, he shared in an interview with People, was both a labor of love and considerably more effort than he had originally predicted. “I never anticipated writing a book could be so much work but I loved it all,” The cookbook has 106 recipes and 16 party themes. It is divided into four distinct seasons.

He said that there wasn’t a ghostwriter behind the scenes. “I am a control freak and wanted a piece of everything,” He stated. “I wrote all of it, tasted the recipes six or seven times, helped with food styling and props, and spent even more time making sure the photographs we used were perfect.”

