The Untold Truth: How the Wampa in Star Wars Surprised Fans By Not Dying

The Hidden Truth About Wampas in Star Wars: Here’s What Happened After Empire Strikes Back

In the 2015 reference book “Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know,” readers learn about the presence of Wampas within Echo Base. During the Empire’s invasion of the Rebel settlement, and after Luke Skywalker dismembered the Wampa that attacked him, several Imperial snowtroopers approach a door marked with an obvious warning sign. Ignoring it, they open the door anyway and are met with angry Wampas, which promptly make them regret doing so. This moment wasn’t made up for the book, rather it was meant to appear in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The Almost Forgotten Wampa Scenes: What You Missed in The Empire Strikes Back

Ultimately, the scene didn’t make the final cut, but it was filmed and can be watched all these years later, having technically been canonized by the retelling in “Absolutely Everything You Need to Know.” In the shot scene, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) tears the warning sticker off just before the Imperials arrive, which leads to their downfall. “The Empire Strikes Back” almost included multiple other scenes involving Wampas terrorizing Echo Base, attacking Rebel personnel in a likely attempt to reclaim their home. Whether these and other “Star Wars” deleted scenes are canon remains debated, though they are hinted at in “Absolutely Everything You Need to Know” and the “Star Wars: Forces of Destiny” episode titled “Beasts of Echo Base.”

The Wampas of Star Wars: Forces Beyond the Skywalker Saga

In the main Skywalker saga, Wampas are little more than a footnote in the story. However, looking to the peripherals reveals that there’s more to the creature that attacked Luke Skywalker, as well as its entire species, than most realize.