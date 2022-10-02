The Untold Story of Ben Travolta

Kelly Preston and John Travolta were stunned to learn that their 16-year-old son Jett had died unexpectedly in January 2009. CBS News. Jett, who was on vacation in the Bahamas, reportedly had a seizure and hit his head on a tub. He was then found unconscious. He died soon after, despite medical intervention. Travolta, Preston, and others shared their joint statement to supporters. “We will cherish the time we had with him for the rest of our lives.”

One year later, the couple discovered that Preston was pregnant. According to PeopleShe and Travolta had tried to raise their family for many years. After Jett’s passing, they made the difficult decision not to give up. Jump to May 2010, and they Announced that they were expectingTheir third child was born in November 2010. Benjamin Hunter Kaleo Travolta, their third child, was born November 2010. PeopleThe couple, Ella Bleu, a 10-year-old girl, and their partner, said they were “ecstatic and very happy about the newest member of the family.”Travolta revealed the extent of Ben’s impact on her family two months later. People, “He’s given the house a renewed spirit and purpose.”He also added: ABC News, “He’s brought us a new beginning, and his presence has brought joy to all the people who have wanted the best for us.”He admitted however, “I don’t think there is any time that we don’t think about [Jett].”