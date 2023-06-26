The unlikely object you’d expect to find in your home that is being used as a spying device has been causing alarm among millions of people

Cyber criminals have hijacked an ordinary household item to steal personal information from homeowners.

Researchers at the cyber security firm Kaspersky discovered that hackers are exploiting a vulnerability in pet feeders to snoop on their victims.

Pet feeders that are smart can feed food at a scheduled time and they’re often operated by an app. This mobile app allows you to talk to your pet through the speaker of the feeder and a phone.

Researchers discovered that popular setups for pet feeders have a serious security vulnerability.

The vulnerability enables an attacker to gain control over a feeder and launch attacks against other devices such as mobile phones, tablets, PCs, etc.

These devices can be used by cyber criminals to access home Wi-Fi network without authorisation, steal data and turn them into surveillance tools.

Kaspersky has revealed that the security vulnerability left the smart feed open for use to transmit live video from other devices equipped with cameras.

Amazon is selling one of the models Kaspersky found to be vulnerable. However, there are many others available.

Beyond being used as a ‘spy tool’, the security flaw opens up the possibility for feeding schedules to be tampered with, which could endanger the pet’s health and add an extra financial or emotional burden on the owner.

As smart technology continues to creep into 21st Century homes, observers have said for years that convenience comes at a cost.

In a recent statement, Roland Saco said that as our lives are increasingly connected to smart devices, hackers will exploit any weak links.

It is important that we remain vigilant and aware of the risks presented by unanticipated devices. Staying informed, practicing good cyber security hygiene and encouraging a sense of collective responsibility can help us thwart attackers’ advances and maintain the integrity of the interconnected world.

Consumers are advised to ensure that all operating systems and other software on network devices have been updated before introducing a new product into their home.

It is important to do research before making a purchase.

Before you spend your money, it’s vital to check the reputation of the company for privacy and security.

Always be careful and check the app permissions.

You can change the settings for any iPhone app or Android application via Settings.

Avoid granting privileges that go beyond what is necessary.

Central Recorder reached out to Amazon for a response.

