The Ultimate Oversized Winter Coat – No Need to Size Up for This Cool Fit!

Title: “How to Stay Stylish and Snug with the Perfect Winter Coat”

With temperatures barely getting above 2 degrees, it’s essential to wrap up as you head outdoors.

Staying Stylish and Warm

One influencer has found the ‘perfect’ way to stay snuggly and stylish though, with a stunning oversized coat from the high street.

Influencer Ashley’s Fabulous Find

Influencer Ashley Kehoe knows a thing or two about style, regularly sharing her hauls and jaw-dropping outfits with her 26,000 followers on Tiktok. Though she has spent plenty of time trawling the high street, the content creator was so excited about her latest find that she couldn’t wait to share it.

The Perfect Black Winter Coat

Uploading a video from the changing room, the fashionista gushed about the stunning oversized black coat she’d found in H&M. Sharing the find in a short clip, she wrote in the caption: “I found the most perfect black winter coat.”

Key Features of the Coat

It’s not hard to see why she was obsessed as the doubled breasted coat gave major ‘quiet luxury vibes’, with its large peak lapels, wide sleeves, and chic relaxed fit. Despite Ashley wearing a size small, the coat was still large enough to layer jumpers under meaning you’d wouldn’t need to size up. Perfect for the office or running errands, it came in a stunning black colour and was even lined to keep her extra cosy as she went about her day. Gushing about the coat in the caption, Ashley wrote: “When you find the perfect black winter coat.”

Affordable and Versatile

For those who aren’t already sold, the coat is available in sizes XS to XXL and costs a fraction of other winter coats at just £89. This is because it is made from a polyester, elastin, and viscose mix, with Ashley telling fans: “I know if it was wool it would have been 3 times the price!”

Another Fabulous Find

Whilst the content creator may have found her ‘perfect’ winter coat, it’s not the only coat we’ve become obsessed with this season. Busy mum Eilidh Wells has also found a stunning cream-colored coat, which will look stunning as we transition into spring.

Conclusion

If you are still looking for a lightweight coat, this one is still available from the Tiktok shop and comes in nine different colors. Whilst winter hasn’t wrapped up just yet, there is not reason why you shouldn’t be with these stunning cozy coats.