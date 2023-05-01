The ultimate beer experience that has opened in one of Europe’s most popular cities – and flights are just £19

One of Europe’s top holiday destinations has a NEW interactive ultimate beer experience.

Immersive exhibit Pilsner Urquell – The Original Beer ExperienceThe story of famous Pilsner Beer will be brought to life by, in an entirely unique manner.

2 This new attraction is situated in the former headquarters of Prague Credit Bank Credit: Contributor, Getty

The doors have been opened for the public in preparation of summer.

This exhibit uses audiovisual and interactive elements to tell the story of this popular beer.

This unique attraction is housed in the former headquarters of Prague Credit Bank, located at the lower end of Wenceslas Square.

Visitors will be able to explore and experience in an interactive and innovative format the story behind the first ever golden lager.

Multi-sensory experiences are primarily based on modern technology.

The Original Tour begins by introducing guests to the history of Pilsner-Urquell.

Then the multimedia hi-tech tour tells the story of the original Pilsner lager, with the help of a 360° interactive game zone, and includes a tasting of Pilsner Urquell tank beer in a modern beer hall.

This audio guide is available in English, French and German. It also includes Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Japanese, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish.

Visitors can also learn about the history of Czechia’s most popular beer and the brewing process through a self-guided tour which tells the story of the iconic beverage.

You can pre-book additional activities like the Czech Flavour Adventure or Tasting Flight Tour. Tapster Academy teaches how to pour a perfect Czech pint.

Three floors and 3,500 square meters are dedicated to the experience. There is also a brewery, a restaurant that serves Czech cuisine, and an exclusive shop for Pilsner Urquell merchandise.

With video mapping and audio headsets, as well as stage fog, the creators promise that they will “immerse” you into the history of the drink.

Technology is used to enhance all senses. Smell, sound and taste are all used to make people more aware of the ingredients in drinks.

This multimedia attraction is said to be “the missing link in Prague’s interactive tourism”.

The Guinness Storehouse, in Dublin, and the Heineken Experience, in Amsterdam are examples of successful brand-themed experiences.

Three beers are included in the price of each tour.

The tour promises that visitors will “experience the original Pilsner in a way they have never experienced before”.

If you fancy visiting, flights to Prague are less than two hours from the UK, and start from as little as £19.99 with Ryanair.

