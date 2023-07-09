The UK’s very first CYBORG couples after the electronic chips allowed us to ‘communicate our minds with each other’ – it was a disaster

A HUSBAND and wife were billed as the UK’s first cyborg couple after they had electronic chips put in them – before it ended in disaster.

A small cylindrical microchip was implanted into the arm of Professor Kevin Warwick in August 1988.

It was about the size of a two-pound coin and allowed him to turn on the lights by just waving an arm around as he moved around Reading’s cybernetics faculty.

Nowadays, he is referred to as “Captain Cyborg” and considered to be the first “biohacker” – someone who makes alterations to the body with technology in order to make life easier.

He had his second implant placed in 2002. This took the cyborg ambitions a step further.

A square silicon sensor, called BrainGate and measuring around 0.1 inch in width, was implanted into the professor.

He had it implanted for 3 months in the nerves in his wrist. It connected his nervous to computer and allowed him control the robot via internet.

His wife Irena received a chip similar to this one in her arm the same year. This allowed them to communicate with each other in an amazing way.

He said: “Because we were electronically connected, nervous system to nervous system, when she closed her hand my brain received a pulse.”

Professor Warwick – the Vice-Chancellor at Coventry University – described it as a “basic form of telegraphic communication”.

Now, the 69-year-old who is the Vice-Chancellor at Coventry university looks back on that time as being “quite cool” and “good fun” – even if it did end in disaster.

He said MailOnline: “At the time nobody had done anything like that. This was a technological leap forward at the time.

“People obviously had implants for pacemakers and things like that, but to do it as an enhancement in some way was the different thing.

“I could be monitored as I moved around the building – as I went to the laboratory the door opened, as I came down the corridor the lights came on.”

To get the device put in him, his GP gave him a local anaesthetic and used a “corkscrew” device to create a little hole and then simply “stitched it in place”.

But was only in the professor’s arm for a couple of weeks before it was removed though, just long enough to show that the idea actually worked.

The small parts were enclosed in fragile glass, which could easily have broken into pieces.

At the time of the experiment, it raised several ethical issues, including whether or not the technology should be used on prisoners and even children to track their movements.

Professor Warwick said though it opened up people’s minds as to what the possibilities could be in the future.

In some ways, it was a forerunner to Elon Musk’s company Neuralink, which aims to implant chips in people’s brains that process signals transmitted to a computer or phone.

Both Professor Warwick’s actions and Neuralink, are keen to find a cure for neurological ailments, that take away functional connections between the brain and the limbs which could, ultimately, allow paralysed people to walk again.

The pioneering work done by Professor Warwick has spawned a community of “biohackers” online who also meet up at conventions to talk about their own implants.

One such example is Neil Harbisson from Spain who has an implanted antenna hanging over his face that allows him to “hear” colours as different musical frequencies.

Implant surgery can have serious complications, including nerve damage and infection, if it is performed without the proper consultation of a medical professional.

Professor Warwick said: “It worries me when I hear what people are doing, they do take an awful lot of risks as they don’t bother too much with the possibilities of infection.

“But I don’t know if I feel responsible – I was doing it as a scientific experiment.”

While the professor doesn’t have any implants in him and doesn’t plan on having any more, he remains interested in “brain to brain communication”.

As the experiments with his wife indicated, in the future, pulses on the brain as if it is “being touched” could act as some form of communication between two people.

