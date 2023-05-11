The UK’s romantic city is perfect for cosy staycations and is “just like a beautiful Italian village”

The most romantic UK town is ideal for cozy stayscations, and “just like an Italian picturesque village”.

The name of a charming town in North Wales was given due to the “Italian Charm” that it possesses.

3 Gwynedd Village, in North Wakes, has been named one of Britain’s most romantic villages Alamy

3 Since then, the village is a very popular venue for weddings Credit: SWNS

Gwynedd has long been known as the most romantic village in Britain, thanks to its beautiful buildings and lush green gardens.

Snowdonia’s picturesque scenery includes lush mountaintops, as well as panoramic views.

Couples who are in love flock to this beautiful location to get married.

Gwynedd Village is a perfect place for couples who want to walk hand in hand.

According to census data from 2021, the village has a population around 117,000. It is peaceful and devoid of noisy partygoers.

Brits can feel as if they’re in Italy with the high walkways, open harbor and sunny weather. But Gwynedd only takes 4.5-hours to reach by car.

NorthWalesLive Reports indicate that the village scored 6.69 overall when factors were considered, such as green area, beauty spots and heritage locations, Instagram hashtags or number of hills and mountains.

Even the Norfolk Coast, Cotswolds or Fort William (in the Scottish Highlands) were included in a list that featured romantic retreats.

Holiday Cottages commented: “This is an enchanting place which ‘transports to you the coasts of Italy.

“The village makes the perfect place for a romantic getaway – marvel at the architecture or relax amongst the gardens,” the firm added.

Locals are well aware of the village’s significance to the story of Llywelyn The Great.

Llywelyn returns home and finds his son brutally murdered by what he thought was his dog.

In a fit, the man murders his pet dog before realizing that it wasn’t his dog who had killed his child but a wild wolf.

The story was created by the locals of Gwynedd in the 1800s. It says Llywelyn had buried his pet dog there, which led to Gwynedd being a tourist destination for people who wanted to see the grave.

Lake Windermere, St Ives and other romantic locations in the UK have all been ranked as top places to visit.

Residents of one of Britain’s most picturesque villages love their village despite its being overshadowed.

Iford, a tiny but picturesque village in Wiltshire, is a popular getaway just two hours from London on the train.

Iford, though small in size, was named the UK’s 14th-most beautiful village by Luxury Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.

And if you aren’t spoilt for choice already, Skye’s Fairy Pools, one of the country’s most picturesque places, was listed as the UK’s top spot for getting down on one knee.

The Fairy Pools are a natural waterfall phenomenon fed by a series of waterfalls from the Black Cuillins near Glenbrittle that form a series of beautiful rock pools, on the river Brittle, with stunning aqua blue waters, surrounded by dramatic hills and wildlife including red deer.

Visitors from all over the world have flocked here for wild swimming, marriage proposals, and even to take their wedding pictures and it is no wonder when you see just how gorgeous it is.