The UK takes the top spot for the most beautiful autumn getaways worldwide

These photos show some of the most amazing autumn getaways in the world, including trips to Barcelona, the coastline on the Balearic Islands, and the beautiful Devon countryside.

These photos capture the best places to visit after-summer, from cozy autumnal settings to beautiful spots to soak up the winter sun.

2 The UK is ranked highly for the best autumn getaways Credit: SWNS

This is a result of research that found that 68% of holidaymakers have booked or are planning a trip in September, October, or November.

This is due to the fact that they can enjoy the summertime at their home, and autumnal holidays are quieter, more affordable, and have something to look forward after a summer in the UK.

It was also voted the best place to go for an autumn vacation in the UK.

Because of the cozy autumnal walks, North Yorkshire and the Scottish Highlands also made it into the top 10.

For those who wish to enjoy the last days of summer sun, the Balearic Islands were next.

The UK’s top half-term 2022 searches include Pembrokeshire, Norfolk, Dorset, and Cumbria.

Vrbo, a family-owned holiday rental company, requested the survey. Their search data also revealed that half-term holidays in Cornwall, Devon and North Yorkshire are popular destinations.

Karen Mullins, from the brand, said: “Autumn is a great time to go on holiday as you miss the summer rush and travel is cheaper.

“Our search data has found an uptick of people wanting sunny foreign holidays after the weather has turned in the UK.

“Perhaps it’s because last year travel restrictions made it hard to holiday abroad, people now want to make up for lost time.

“We are seeing more of a balance between domestic and international destinations, as searches for classic great British holiday destinations remain strong and we can see an increase of interest on foreign trips, compared to last year.”

According to the survey, the ideal length for an autumn vacation is five days. Holidaymakers can squeeze the same amount of activities into their holiday time.

According to polls, the top things people would do on an Autumn break are spend time with loved ones and escape from bad weather.

It also included relaxing at the beach, eating local food, and taking part in autumnal walks or hikes.

Accommodation is the main consideration for booking a holiday. However, weather and cost are closely related.

Holidaymakers also look for beautiful views, good connectivity and a pool when they are looking for an autumn getaway.

OnePoll found that 18% would enjoy a trip to Europe to absorb the culture.

Only 45 percent of the population would choose to remain in the UK. However, 23% would prefer the country and 21% would travel to the ocean.

Furthermore, in today’s cost of living crisis, 37 per cent are now booking a staycation instead of travelling abroad.

2 Top five: Cornwall, Devon, Cumbria and Cumbria Credit: SWNS