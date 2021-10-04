The two boxes you MUST pack first when you’re moving home – and they will make the transition so much easier

ANYONE who has ever moved house will be all too familiar with the chaos that comes with packing and unpacking all of your belongings.

But experts have now revealed the two most important boxes to pack when you’re on the move – and they will make the transition so much easier.

Getty – Contributor

Experts have revealed the two boxes you must pack when moving home[/caption]

According to experts at Westpac you should begin by putting together a “moving night” box including all of the essentials you’ll need during your first night at your new home.

These could include a fresh pair of pyjamas, toilet roll (you don’t want to be caught short!) as well as a phone charger, reports the MailOnline.

You should also pack any bedding, cutlery, medication and toiletries you might need.

Westpac adds: “It would also be handy to have an esky (cool box) with essentials such as tea/coffee, milk, bread, butter and so on.

“And remember to check that the hot water is turned on so you’re not coping with cold showers on your first night.”

The second box you should prepare ahead of the move is a “build box” in which you should pack all of the tools you’ll need to put all your furniture back together again.

Most read in Lifestyle SEARCH FOR

'Diana 3rd wheel in Harry & Meg marriage' as Duke searches Di’s life for book ROYAL SHOCK

Harry's new book leaves Palace terrified as Fergie 'could be grilled' on case CAN YOU BE-LEAF?

Fiendishly tricky brainteaser asks you to spot the hedgehog in the leaves SWING LOW

My mum & I share my husband, it brings us closer together SUGAR MUMMY STORY

I'm 44 and my boyfriend is 19 years younger – people ask if he's my son could it be?

'Soulmates' Megan Fox & MGK will tie the knot in the ‘next two years'





The experts add: “Having all these items in one place and easily accessible will save you time and angst when settling into your new home.”

Other packing tips from the experts… Gather together your packing materials such as butcher’s paper (it’s cleaner than newspaper), bubblewrap, masking tape, labels, a utility knife and pair of scissors, and marking pens.

Label and record boxes as you pack them.

Clearly mark fragile items so everyone takes special care of them.

Use smaller boxes for heavier items and larger boxes for lighter items.

Heavy boxes go on the bottom, lighter boxes on top.