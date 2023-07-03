The twins of Paddy and Christine McGuinness celebrate their 10th birthdays as the ex-couple puts on a united front

By Amy Comfi
PADDY McGuinness and Christine McGuinness celebrated the twins 10th birthday by putting on a united face.

Paddy Paddy and Christine Christine celebrated Paddy’s 49th birthday at their Cheshire house.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness have celebrated their twins' 10th birthday as they put on a united front

Posting on their Instagram accounts, they showed off the incredible bash they put on for Penelope and Leo who both turned 10

Penelope and Leo each had their own inflatable bouncy castle in Paddy and Christine's impressive garden

Paddy and Christine, despite calling it quits on their marriage in 2013, still reside at home with their kids.

The proud parents got the twins a huge joint birthday cake which featured Minecraft and Pokémon characters.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness reunite in public for the first time since split
Christine McGuinness reveals reason why she’s still living with ex Paddy

A large number of pink and blue balloons were also used to decorate the house.

Christine said she’d like to post a picture of her twins celebrating their special day, adding that they will be able to make their own decisions when they reach adulthood.

Top Gear’s Paddy, who is a host on Instagram, wrote: “The memories I have of rocking two babies to sleep, with one baby on each arm are still very vivid.”

“They’re now 10 years old!!! Love makes my heart hurt, but it also causes me to ache in the arms! 😅 Leo and Penelope, happy 10th anniversary. Love you. Daddy xxx.”

Meanwhile, Christine wrote on her page: “Celebrating my twinnies 10th birthday 🥳 double figures, double love ❤️.

“Leo and Penelope you changed my world for the better, I’m so proud of you both, feeling extremely grateful I get to be your mummy and you are my babies forever.

“If there was ever a day I wanted to share a picture of them it’s today!

“But when they’re old enough they can decide for themselves.
I can tell you they’re getting so tall, their smiles are just gorgeous and they have the most beautiful brown eyes I’ve ever seen.”

Paddy and Christine reunited recently in public at their child’s spot day.

Christine embraced her inner child as she played with her kids on the bouncy castle

Despite calling time on their marriage last year, Paddy and Christine still live in the family home for the sake of their children

