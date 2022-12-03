The Truth About Yolanda’s Time As A Model

Yolanda Hadid didn’t want to become a model as a child. She was 16 years old when things began to take shape because she had to make enough money for her family, including support for her mom and brother. Hadid said Larry King She was seven years old when her dad died in an automobile accident. The trauma forever changed her life. “I remember sitting at the church in my little town and looking to the side and seeing my mom and my brother, my family all in tears,” They spoke to King. “In that moment, I made the choice, like, ‘okay, I’m the one that has to be tough and strong to take care of all of them.”

She did, indeed! Hadid’s Dutch hometown of Papendrecht was so tiny that she hadn’t seen a fashion magazine until she started working as a model. W Magazine. “I was not educated at all, and I was kind of thrown into [modeling] by accident — or maybe because it was my destiny, but at the time it felt like an accident,” She said. Hadid claimed that she was influenced by her mother’s work ethic, which helped her climb the model ladder. According to VogueShe exploded in the 90s and 80s.