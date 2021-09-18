The Truth About Tracee Ellis Ross’ Relationship With Kenya Barris

In January 2020, LoveBScott reported that Kenya Barris and Tracee Ellis Ross were an item. The news came not long after Kenya’s divorce from Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris became public.

Indeed, on August 12, 2019, AP News revealed that Kenya was ending his relationship with Rania after 20 years of marriage. AP also noted that the “Black-ish” creator has admitted that the fictional relationship between Ross’ character of Rainbow and her on-screen husband (played by Anthony Anderson) was based on his own relationship with Rania. The show’s stories also included marital difficulties.

Although Tracee and Kenya remained silent about their possible romances, Tracee did reveal the ending of his marriage. Kenya confirmed that he had split from his wife in April 2020, while opening up about both his professional and personal life on the “expediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris” podcast. “I’m going through a divorce right now,” He told the host. He then added, “Who knows what’s going to happen with that?” We do! Find out what transpired between Raina (Kenya) and Raina after the announcement of their divorce.