The Truth About Tim McGraw’s Tattoos

For most people who get inked, tattoos hold significant meanings to them. Tim McGraw is not any different. Of his five tattoos, two are tied to his unwavering religious beliefs, like his Ichthys ink, otherwise called the “Jesus Fish,” a symbol of Christianity. The Ichthys is next to his “Jan 07” tat, the meaning of which is unclear. However, it could be a nod to his single “Last Dollar (Fly Away),” which was released in January 2007.

Of course, the huge religious symbol on McGraw’s arm should come as no surprise seeing the singer and his wife have been very vocal about their religious views in the past. Speaking to Esquire in 2021, McGraw gave his own definition of faith saying, “Blind faith is not true faith. Asking questions and constantly dissecting faith—and still having faith? That represents a truer faith.” Speaking of faith — Faith Hill, that is — McGraw wife’s name is inscribed on his upper right arm — proof of his love and total commitment. In a 2006 interview with People, McGraw teased Faith about getting a tattoo of his name — and when she declined, he protested, “But, baby, look at my tattoo! That shows how much I love you.”

McGraw’s fourth tattoo — an ornate cross, is in honor of his family with the different letters on it representing the initials of their three daughters. Additionally, the “I Need You” singer has a “DHD” text on his right leg, an acronym for DanceHall Doctors from his seventh studio album.