The Truth About Tiffany Trump’s Relationship with Michael Boulos

If you thought Tiffany Trump’s fiancé would be intimidated by her ultra-wealthy and famous family, think again. Michael Boulos, a member of a similarly wealthy, powerful family, is more than capable to compete with the Trumps.

Let’s move on, however. Boulos was born in Lebanon, but he was raised in Nigeria where his family owns the business. Most estimates put his personal wealth at around $20 million. However, the conglomerate’s multiple interests means that his family’s assets are likely to be much larger (ahem billions). Boulos’ father is the founder of Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria. He has not hesitated to get Boulos involved in family business. He was reported to have played a major role in a luxury jewel deal worth half of a billion dollars in 2020. Central Recorder. Boulos doesn’t want to be content with his family name for the rest his life.

Tiffany was like Tiffany. Georgetown Law and the University of PennsylvaniaHis impressive education background matches his fancy pedigree. Boulos studied at Regents University London in business before going on to City University London for a master’s of finance and project administration. According to the Daily MailHe was a manager at a “luxury holding company”It was also the “vice president of business development”A water filter manufacturing company in Connecticut. “He’s involved in various aspects [of the family business] but currently he’s in the United States and he’s working on his own projects lately,” Boulos’ father told the outlet.