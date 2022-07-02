The Truth About Salma Hayek And Angelina Jolie’s Friendship

In addition to sharing impressive filmographies, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie both possessed headstrong qualities in common that extended to their “Eternals” characters. Leading up to the film’s release in 2021, the Hollywood A-listers were asked who was the more spirited of the pair. “We have different style … but we’re both feisty,” Hayek told Extra, as Jolie agreed.

Although the pair headlined the Marvel movie, they did not feel pressured into a friendship. According to Hayek, the two actors have a mutual friend outside of Hollywood who knew the two would hit it off. “We didn’t force it, it was something that was organic,” the “Everly” star told Access in 2021. Hayek believed timing had a lot to do with her connection to Jolie. “We’re both at the time of our lives that we want real, we want meaningful, we want simple, we want joyful,” she said.

Jolie echoed Hayek’s sentiments about working together at the right time, but perhaps the most important element of their friendship involved parenthood, as both are devout mothers and recognized that quality in each other. “Salma is so honest, and authentic, and a great mother,” the “Wanted” star told Access. “And our kids are the same age so that makes it also fun,” Jolie added. Those similarities opened the door for Hayek and Jolie to continue their friendship long after working together.