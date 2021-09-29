The Truth About R. Kelly’s Relationship With His Ex-Wife Today

On September 28, Drea Kelly made an appearance on “Good Morning Britain,” where she discussed R. Kelly’s guilty verdict from the night prior. Although she sympathizes with the victims, Kelly’s ex-wife said that she feels bad for her children.

“I feel that my heart is in two places,” Drea spoke out. “My heart definitely goes out to the survivors and the courage that it takes to come forward and tell the story, but my heart breaks as a mother because this is now the legacy that my children will have to deal with and their children’s children.” Though she has distanced herself from it, she’s afraid that her children won’t be able to. ‘”At the end of the day, you cannot walk away from your bloodline.”

“His blood runs through my children’s veins and it’s part of their DNA and they couldn’t escape it even if they wanted to,” She went on. “So it’s very difficult for me to sit in that position.” She also said that she will not interfere with Kelly’s children’s relationships, should they choose to support Kelly. “It doesn’t matter if your parents have a problem with drug addiction — you are still going to love them because they are a part of your DNA, you share blood with them.”

Drea has accused Kelly of being abusive during their relationship. This didn’t sit well for the singer.