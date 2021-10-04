The Truth About NCIS Star Brian Dietzen’s Marriage

Brian Dietzen has been on “NCIS” since its first season, where he played an assistant medical examiner, per Express. And while we know a whole lot more about his character than we do about the real man, we did learn that he’s been married to his wife, Kelly Dietzen, for over 20 years.

The duo met at a party in 2000 and hit it off, per the outlet. They married in 2004 and share two children. In fact, Brian seems to love incorporating dad life into his Twitter posts, with one charming example: “#Grammys fun fact: When Cardi B performs WAP, it’s even more entertaining to watch your teenage kids squirm. Loving it.” He added the hashtag #DadWin.

Family life is clearly Brian’s primary identity, since he added in his Twitter bio: “Also, I’m a husband, a dad and a Cubs fan.” Priorities! While Kelly is extremely private, we do get to see glimpses of her on Brian’s social media.