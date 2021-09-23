The Truth About Megan Fox And Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship

The Truth About Megan Fox And Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The Truth About Megan Fox And Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship

“Love will keep us together,” as the song goes. Megan Fox and Kourtney Kim Kardashian were also brought together by it. They have been the focus of media attention for their high-profile relationships with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. The foursome are often seen out on the streets together. In fact, Us Weekly attributes the fast friendship to their boyfriends’ closeness, noting that when the rockers spend time together, “usually they bring along their girlfriends to hang out with them.”

But, aside from their intense new love affairs, Fox and Kardashian likely have plenty to talk about. Both mothers are also three-year-olds. They both ended difficult relationships and reconnected with their boyfriends. Kardashian and Scott Disick recently split with Brian Austin Green.

And if all that wasn’t enough to secure their bond, it seems that Fox and Kardashian’s “womance” has now taken a rather raunchy turn. Find out more.

Latest News

Previous articleTeen Mom Mackenzie McKee reveals son Broncs, 5, was born with THREE holes in his heart and spent one month in hospital
Next articleBrits reveal rituals that get them through the day – including a regular cuppa

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder