The Truth About Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne’s Friendship

As “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” viewers can attest, while the other women have questioned Erika Jayne, sometimes pretty sharply, about what she knew and didn’t know about her ex-husband’s alleged embezzlement schemes, Lisa Rinna has stuck by her side.

On one episode, while Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Kyle Richards were frustrated by questions they hadn’t gotten answers to, Lisa spoke up for her friend. She pointed out that while everyone wants to hear Erika sympathize with her ex’s (alleged) victims, Erika was probably counseled by her lawyers not to say anything that could potentially be viewed as an admission of guilt (via Vulture).

On an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” when Andy Cohen asked Lisa about Sutton wanting to meet up with the crew without Erika there, she said, “Well, to be honest with you, I didn’t know that Erika wasn’t going to be there when I was asked to come.” And that’s not the only time Lisa has shown up for Erika off the show as well as on …